Tokyo Olympics 2020: India's Neeraj Chopra in men's javelin finals with a monstrous attempt - WATCH

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra kicked off his first-ever Olympics campaign in style. Chopra, who is seen as India's top bet for another medal, qualified for the men's javelin final in a stunning first attempt of 86.65m on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The monstrous throw helped him finish on top of Group A. Neeraj's biggest rival and a contender for Gold Johannes Vetter (from Germany) qualified in his third attempt with a throw of 85.64m. Finland's Lassi Etelatalo is the third automatic qualification with a throw of 84.50m.

WATCH:

Germany's Johannes Vetter is the only male javelin thrower in the world to have gone beyond the 90m-mark in the last 24 months. He has shown some prolific form in recent competitions and has gone past 90-mark on 18 different occasions.

Neeraj Chopra, on the other hand, has a personal best of 88.07m, which still is the second-best throw in the world in all competitions this season and a national record. This javelin was thrown during the Indian Grand Prix in Patiala, earlier this year.

Chopra will compete in the finals on August 7. Shivpal Singh on the other hand is still competing in Group B and is currently placed 10th with a throw of 76.40m.