Tokyo Olympics 2020 : Did Pakistan's javelin thrower wish Neeraj Chopra? Here's truth behind viral tweet

As soon as India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal at Tokyo Olympics, a tweet from his arch-nemesis Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan went viral on social media forums. As per the viral post, Nadeem apologised to his country, saying, "Sorry Pakistan I could not win for you". The same post claimed that he congratulated Neeraj, saying, "Congratulations to my Idol #NeerajChopra for winning."

Or did he really?

It has been understood that the account from which the tweet was posted, has no credibility. It was created in May 2021 and has over 4,000 followers with a total of 12 tweets so far. It appears to be an impostor account.

Nadeem was Pakistan's biggest medal hope at the Olympics and the nation was hoping for a podium finish in the javelin throw. However, his best throw of 84.62 wasn't good enough as Chopra won gold with a best throw of 87.58. The silver and bronze medals went to the Czech Republic while the fourth place went to Germany.

Neeraj became only the second individual Olympic gold medalist for India after Abhinav Bindra won shooting gold in 2008. His performance at Tokyo Olympics will be written in golden words in history. With a mammoth 87.58 metres throw, he finished ahead of gold-medal favourite and 2017 world champion Johannes Vetter of Germany.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was joined by and several other ministers in paying tribute to Chopra's success. "History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever," Modi tweeted.