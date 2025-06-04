/ The wait is over. King Kohli's legacy, sealed. RCB: Champions, IPL 2025 

In a tournament built on drama and dreams, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 delivered its most emotional finale yet. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finally lifted the coveted trophy. After 18 seasons of heartbreak, near-glory, and undying hope, the wait ended and at the centre of it all was Virat Kohli, the man who has poured his soul, sweat, and spirit into the red and gold.

Only weeks ago, Kohli had stunned the cricketing world with his retirement from Test cricket, a move that marked the end of an era. Kohli had achieved it all on the cricketing field, but there was always a hitch, one lingering sorrow. But that's no more. Tuesday night delivered a beautiful victory for all the King's fans. For 18 seasons, the IPL trophy evaded Virat Kohli. It has dodged his determination, outlasted his passion, and refused to bend to his will.

RCB, long defined by flair without finish, found balance and brilliance this season. They finally became more than a collection of stars. The RCB innings started with Kohli playing cautiously, a very unlike Kohli, the murmurs grew louder in drawing rooms and even the commentators questioned Kohli's tactics. But in the end Kohli's 43 of 35 balls proved to be the right approach to lay the foundation of RCB's total.

With 190 to chase Punjab Kings had a brisk start. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh gave the Kings a good start. Next came Josh Inglis who set the Ahmedabad stadium on fire with four sixes. But Krunal Pandya produced another beauty to claim Inglish after Singh. All eyes were set on the PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer, but he lasted only two balls. After that, the match went RCB's way. It was the raw courage of Shashank Singh who tried to defy the inevitable, he struck six sixes in his scintillating innings of 61 runs of only 30 balls. Punjab came just six runs short but walked away with pride.

RCB fans, who waited with aching hearts and painted faces for nearly two decades, could hardly breathe. The agony of 2016, the collapses, the eliminations all haunted this night. But as the final over arrived, all that stood between RCB and destiny was Punjab’s fearless fight.

Then, it happened.

As the final ball was bowled and the last Punjab hope vanished into the night, Virat Kohli dropped to his knees. No roar. No leap. Just stillness. Head bowed, eyes closed. Eighteen years of carrying a city’s hope flowed into the earth beneath him. Not just the Narendra Modi Stadium the entire country erupted. Firecrackers lit the sky from Kolkata to Delhi, from Mumbai to Bengaluru. This wasn’t just RCB’s win. It was India’s collective victory. Every cricket fan erupts in euphoria as the King has got the only trophy eluding his cabinet.

In the post-match presentation, Kohli said, “I’ve given my youth to this team. And tonight, it gave something priceless back.” He also reminded youngsters, “IPL is beautiful, but never forget Test cricket; that’s where real character is built.”

After clinching victory and thanking his teammates, Kohli ran towards his lady love, Anushka Sharma, his strength and calm. The one who saw the struggle behind the smiles. The one who always believed.

And now, Bengaluru believes too.

The drought is over.

The dream, fulfilled.

RCB champions at last.

"Ee Sala Cup Namde" (This year, the cup is ours) The vow has been fulfilled.