IPL 2025 | ‘We have to be here and win the trophy next year’, says PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer was left disappointed after his side suffered a six-run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but remained optimistic that his side has what it takes to return next year and lift the trophy.

The 2025 edition saw Punjab Kings reach the final for the first time in 11 years, second overall and saw them make only their third overall appearance in the IPL Playoffs. On his part, Shreyas Iyer was appearing in his second straight IPL final after leading Kolkata Knight Riders to the title in 2024.

Iyer, who is the first captain in history to lead three franchises to the finals of the tournament (Delhi Daredevils are third), hailed his side’s fearless performance throughout the season and acknowledged the game-changing effort of Krunal Pandya.

“Dejected, to be honest, but the way our boys came up to the occasion, it wasn’t meant to be, but a lot of credit goes to the support staff, the owners, and everyone else who’s participated in this. Considering the last game, I personally felt that 200 was a par score. They bowled brilliantly, especially Krunal, who carries a lot of experience. I believe that was the turning point. I am very proud of each and every individual who has participated in this team."

“There are a lot of youngsters who are playing their first season, and they’ve shown a lot of fearlessness. We wouldn’t be here without them. Kudos to them. We have to be here and win the trophy next year. The way we turned up to each match and with a belief of saying, 'We can win this game'. Hopefully, we can be here next season and play some good cricket,” said Iyer in the post-game interview.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar shared his thoughts after winning the IPL trophy in his first season as captain.

He said, “I think it is really special for me and special for Virat Kohli and all the fans. Those who have supported from years, so I think they all deserve it.”

“For me, it's a great opportunity to do captaincy under Virat Kohli and it was a great learning for me. And as I said, I think he deserves more than anyone else who has supported everyone, the management, support staff, coaching staff. I think the way they have supported every player, I think that was beautiful,” he added.

Speaking about the match, the RCB captain said, “I think 190 score was good on this track because it was a bit slow and the way bowler executed their plans, that was tremendous to watch."