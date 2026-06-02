/Ice hockey in the desert? UAE stuns the world by winning rights to host 2027 IIHF Championship

What's the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the words Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, or the Middle East? Oil, sand dunes, blistering heat, or something other than this. But Ice Hockey? That's the last thing that will come across anyone's mind. Yet, over the past two decades, the sport has quietly established itself across the region, with national teams, international tournaments, and growing grassroots participation creating a surprising hockey movement. From the UAE to Lebanon, countries are investing in ice rinks, youth development programs, and competitive leagues. What was once considered impossible in one of the world's hottest regions is steadily becoming a sporting success story.

The origins of ice hockey in the Middle East

UAE leads the way

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The United Arab Emirates became the region's ice hockey pioneer in the early 2000s. The development of indoor ice rinks in Dubai and Abu Dhabi provided the foundation for amateur leagues and national-level competition. The UAE Ice Hockey Association soon started organising international events and fostering local talent, helping position the country as the regional leader in the sport.

Key statistics

The UAE National Ice Hockey Team gained official recognition from the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) in 2001.

The country currently operates four indoor ice rinks, including Dubai Ice Rink and Zayed Sports City Ice Rink in Abu Dhabi.

The Arab Cup for Ice Hockey, launched in 2008, united teams from Lebanon, Egypt, Kuwait, and the UAE, significantly boosting regional awareness.

Lebanon's growing hockey culture

Despite lacking natural ice conditions, Lebanon has embraced hockey through its strong expatriate connections and winter sports culture. Lebanese players, many with ties to Canada and the United States, helped establish leagues and national team structures. The Lebanese National Ice Hockey Team continues to pursue greater international recognition, while plans for new training facilities aim to support future growth.

Regional expansion continues

Other nations, including Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, have also entered the hockey landscape. Much of this growth has been driven by expatriate communities, corporate sponsors, and sports organizations eager to diversify athletic opportunities in the region.

Why is ice hockey growing?

Modern indoor facilities

Advanced climate-controlled arenas have made year-round hockey possible, eliminating the challenges posed by the region's extreme temperatures. Shopping malls, sports complexes, and entertainment centers have become home to thriving hockey communities.

Expat communities drive demand

Large populations of Canadian, Russian, Swedish, and European professionals living in cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha have played a major role in developing local leagues and promoting the sport.

International support

The IIHF has actively supported hockey development in emerging markets through funding, coaching programs, and tournament opportunities.

Global expansion efforts

The IIHF's "Grow the Game" Initiative has invested approximately $1.2 million in hockey development programs across non-traditional hockey markets, including the Middle East.

Dubai has hosted the Challenge Cup of Asia, featuring teams from the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and other developing hockey nations.

Youth development programs

The future of hockey in the region depends heavily on grassroots participation. Youth leagues and academy programs in the UAE are creating opportunities for local athletes to learn and compete in the sport.

Grassroots progress

More than 300 youth players are currently enrolled in UAE hockey development programs.

Lebanon's hockey federation continues scouting local talent to strengthen its junior pathway system.

Challenges facing regional hockey

High operating costs

Maintaining ice surfaces in desert climates requires significant energy and operational expenses, making rink management considerably more costly than in traditional hockey nations.

Cultural awareness

Football, basketball, and combat sports remain dominant throughout the region. Hockey organizations must continue educating audiences and attracting new fans to sustain growth.

Developing local talent

Many players competing in Middle Eastern leagues are expatriates or foreign-born athletes. Federations are now focused on nurturing homegrown players who can represent their countries internationally.

A major milestone for the UAE

The UAE secured the right to host the 2027 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II, Group A, after winning a vote at the International Ice Hockey Federation's Annual Congress in Zurich, Switzerland. The UAE bid received 14 votes, surpassing Croatia's 11 votes and reinforcing international confidence in the country's ability to organise world-class sporting events. The UAE Winter Sports Federation delegation participated in the congress meetings, led by Hamel Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Vice President of the Federation, alongside Secretary General Jumaa Al Dhaheri and Technical Director Mohamad Aref Aljachi.

The delegation presented the hosting proposal, outlining the championship's organizational, technical, and operational framework.

What's next?

Ice hockey's rise in the Middle East demonstrates how determination, investment, and innovation can overcome even the most challenging environments. With expanding infrastructure, growing youth participation, and increasing international recognition, the region is emerging as one of hockey's most unexpected growth markets.