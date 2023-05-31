ugc_banner

Thailand Open 2023: PV Sindhu suffers defeat against Michelle Li in first round; Saina Nehwal advances

ANI
Bangkok, ThailandEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: May 31, 2023, 09:37 PM IST

Thailand Open 2023: PV Sindhu suffers defeat against Michelle Li in first round; Saina Nehwal advances

Story highlights

The two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu was outplayed by Canada's Michelle Li 8-21, 21-18, 18-21 in the first round of the ongoing Thailand Open 2023 on Wednesday.

After scoring 10 straight points in the third game, the Indian came extremely near to mounting a comeback, but ultimately fell short as the match came to an hour and two-minute conclusion. In the other women's singles match, Indian ace Saina Nehwal produced a stunning performance to dominate Canada's Wen Yu Zhang in straight sets. She defeated Wen by 21-13, 21-7 and joints Chaliha in the second round.

In the men's event, India's Lakshya Sen, came back from a first-game loss to enter the second round against Wang Tzu Wei 21-23, 21-15, 21-15.

However, Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out in the first round by China's Weng Hong Yang. After losing the first game 21-8, Srikanth came back to win the second game 21-16. Weng, who lost the Malaysia Masters final to HS Prannoy on Sunday, won the third game 21-14 against Srikanth and clinched the match by the scoreline of 21-8, 16-21, 21-14.

Earlier in the day, India's Kiran George produced a stunning performance to defeat the World No. 9 and 2018 World Championships silver medallist China's Shi Yu Qi in straight games in the Round of 32 clash to enter pre-quarters at the ongoing Thailand Open 2023. The 22-year-old played some outstanding shots across two sets on Wednesday to overpower the World No. 9 shuttler 21-18, 22-20.

India's Ashmita Chaliha also advanced into the round of 16, defeating compatriot Malvika Bansod.

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered a stunning win over Rasmus Kjaer and Frederik Sogaard of Denmark in the first round.

The number one-seeded Indian duo register a 21-13, 18-21, 21- 17 victory over in a match that almost lasted for almost an hour.

 

