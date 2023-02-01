ugc_banner

Thailand Masters Badminton 2023: Date, Time, venue, Draws, Schedule, Live, Prize Money, Indian fixtures

Bangkok Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Feb 02, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Thailand Masters Badminton 2023: The Thailand Masters 2023 tournament is all set to start in Bangkok on Tuesday, 31 January. Check the full schedule, top seeds, prize money and everything you need to know about the tournament. 

Thailand Masters Badminton 2023:  The 2023 Thailand Masters, which is the fourth tournament of the BWF Tour this year kick-started on Tuesday, 31 January. Its official name is Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2023. The badminton tournament will take place at the Nimibutr Stadium, in Bangkok. Thailand Masters has been held since 2016 and is organised by the Badminton Association of Thailand with sanction from the Badminton World Federation (BWF). As Indian Open 2023 was held in the Super 750 category and Indonesia Masters was held in the Super 500 category, likewise, Thailand Masters is held in the Super 300 category. 

The BWF Super 300 tournament is set to feature players like Indian Open champion Kunalavut Vitidsarn, Saina Nehwal and others like Carolina Marin and Lu Guangzhou among others.
 

Where will Thailand Masters Badminton 2023 be held?

Thailand Masters Badminton will be held in Bangkok, Thailand from 31 January to 5 February. 

What time will Thailand Masters Badminton 2023 begin? Time

Thailand Masters 2023 will begin at 10:00 AM IST on 31 January. 

What are the venues for Thailand Masters Badminton 2023? – Venue

Thailand Masters Badminton will be played at the Nimibutr Stadium, in Bangkok.

How to watch the Thailand Masters Badminton live?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the 2023 Thailand Masters Badminton on EuroSport India. Fans can also watch Thailand Masters 2023 live streaming on BWF's official YouTube channel.

Thailand Masters Badminton Point Distribution

Below is the point distribution table for each phase of the tournament based on the BWF points system for the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

Winner Runner-up 3/4 5/8 9/16  17/32 33/64 65/128
7,000 5,950 4,900 3,850 2,750 1,670 660 320

Thailand Masters Badminton 2023 Prize Pool 

The total prize money is $210,000 with the distribution of the prize money in accordance with BWF regulations.

Event Winner Finalist Semi-finals Quarter-finals Last 16
Singles $15,750 $7,980 $3,045 $1,260 $735 

Defending champions in the Thailand Masters Badminton 2023

Men’s singles- Angus Ng Ka Long
 

Women’s singles- Akane Yamaguchi 
 

Men’s doubles- Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi 
 

Women’s doubles- Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan 
 

Mixed doubles- Marcus Ellis/Lauren Smith

Thailand Masters Badminton 2023 Full Schedule

1st round-  31 January, 1 February 
 

2nd round- 2 February 
 

Quarter-final- 3 February 
 

Semi-final- 4 February 
 

Final- 5 February 

Thailand Masters Badminton 2023 Top Seeds 

Men’s Singles

  1. Kunlavut Vitidsarn – Thailand
  2. Lu Guangzhou – China
  3. Lee Cheuk Liu – Hong Kong
  4. Ng Ka Long – Hong Kong
  5. Kenta Nishimoto – Japan
  6. Li Shi Feng – China
  7. Brian Yang – Canada
  8. Ng Tze Yong – Malaysia

Women’s Singles

  1. Ratchanok Intanon – Thailand
  2. Carolina Marin – Spain
  3. Busanan Ongbamrungphan – Thailand
  4. Han Yue – China
  5. Pornpawee Chochuwong – Thailand
  6. Line Kjaersfeldt – Denmark
  7. Zhang Yiman  – China
  8. Kim Ga-eun – South Korea

Men’s Doubles

  1. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty – India
  2. Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi – Malaysia
  3. Muhammad Fikri / Bagas Maulana – Indonesia
  4. Leo Carnando / Daniuel Marthin – Indonesia
  5. He Jiting / Zhou Haodong – China
  6. Pramudya Kusumawardhana / Yeremia Rambitan – Indonesia
  7. Ren Xiangya / Tan Qiang – China
  8. Jeppe Bay / Lasse Molhede – Denmark

Women’s Doubles

  1. Jongkolphon Kitithrakul/Rawinda Prajongjai – Thailand
  2. Benyapa Aimsaard / Nuntakarn Aimsaard – Thailand
  3. Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand – India
  4. Febriana Kusuma / Amalia Pratiwi – Indonesia
  5. Li Wenmei / Liu Xuanxuan – China
  6. Liu Shengshu / Zhang Shuxian – China
  7. Rui Hirokami / Yuna Kato – Japan
  8. Ng Tsz Yau / Tsang Hiu Yan – Hong Kong

Mixed Doubles 

  1. Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing – Malaysia
  2. Goh Soon Huat / Shevon Lai – Malaysia
  3. Supak Jomkoh / Supissara Paewsampran – Thailand
  4. Rehan Kusharjanto / Lisa Kusumawati – Indonesia
  5. Seo Seung-jae / Chae Yoo-jung – South Korea
  6. Feng Yanzhe / Huang Dongping – China
  7. Terry Hee / Jessica Tan – Singapore
  8. Ishaan Bhatnagar / Tanisha Crasto – India

RELATED

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav takes a stunner to get rid of Finn Allen in IND-NZ 3rd T20I

Lionel Messi scores, Kylian Mbappe misses penalty, comes off injured in PSG win

'The future is here': Virat Kohli lauds Shubman Gill after his 3rd T20I heroics vs New Zealand