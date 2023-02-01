Thailand Masters Badminton 2023: Date, Time, venue, Draws, Schedule, Live, Prize Money, Indian fixtures
Thailand Masters Badminton 2023: The Thailand Masters 2023 tournament is all set to start in Bangkok on Tuesday, 31 January. Check the full schedule, top seeds, prize money and everything you need to know about the tournament.
Thailand Masters Badminton 2023: The 2023 Thailand Masters, which is the fourth tournament of the BWF Tour this year kick-started on Tuesday, 31 January. Its official name is Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2023. The badminton tournament will take place at the Nimibutr Stadium, in Bangkok. Thailand Masters has been held since 2016 and is organised by the Badminton Association of Thailand with sanction from the Badminton World Federation (BWF). As Indian Open 2023 was held in the Super 750 category and Indonesia Masters was held in the Super 500 category, likewise, Thailand Masters is held in the Super 300 category.
The BWF Super 300 tournament is set to feature players like Indian Open champion Kunalavut Vitidsarn, Saina Nehwal and others like Carolina Marin and Lu Guangzhou among others.
Where will Thailand Masters Badminton 2023 be held?
Thailand Masters Badminton will be held in Bangkok, Thailand from 31 January to 5 February.
What time will Thailand Masters Badminton 2023 begin? Time
Thailand Masters 2023 will begin at 10:00 AM IST on 31 January.
What are the venues for Thailand Masters Badminton 2023? – Venue
Thailand Masters Badminton will be played at the Nimibutr Stadium, in Bangkok.
How to watch the Thailand Masters Badminton live?
Fans can watch the live telecast of the 2023 Thailand Masters Badminton on EuroSport India. Fans can also watch Thailand Masters 2023 live streaming on BWF's official YouTube channel.
Thailand Masters Badminton Point Distribution
Below is the point distribution table for each phase of the tournament based on the BWF points system for the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.
|Winner
|Runner-up
|3/4
|5/8
|9/16
|17/32
|33/64
|65/128
|7,000
|5,950
|4,900
|3,850
|2,750
|1,670
|660
|320
Thailand Masters Badminton 2023 Prize Pool
The total prize money is $210,000 with the distribution of the prize money in accordance with BWF regulations.
|Event
|Winner
|Finalist
|Semi-finals
|Quarter-finals
|Last 16
|Singles
|$15,750
|$7,980
|$3,045
|$1,260
|$735
Defending champions in the Thailand Masters Badminton 2023
Men’s singles- Angus Ng Ka Long
Women’s singles- Akane Yamaguchi
Men’s doubles- Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi
Women’s doubles- Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan
Mixed doubles- Marcus Ellis/Lauren Smith
Thailand Masters Badminton 2023 Full Schedule
1st round- 31 January, 1 February
2nd round- 2 February
Quarter-final- 3 February
Semi-final- 4 February
Final- 5 February
Thailand Masters Badminton 2023 Top Seeds
Men’s Singles
- Kunlavut Vitidsarn – Thailand
- Lu Guangzhou – China
- Lee Cheuk Liu – Hong Kong
- Ng Ka Long – Hong Kong
- Kenta Nishimoto – Japan
- Li Shi Feng – China
- Brian Yang – Canada
- Ng Tze Yong – Malaysia
Women’s Singles
- Ratchanok Intanon – Thailand
- Carolina Marin – Spain
- Busanan Ongbamrungphan – Thailand
- Han Yue – China
- Pornpawee Chochuwong – Thailand
- Line Kjaersfeldt – Denmark
- Zhang Yiman – China
- Kim Ga-eun – South Korea
Men’s Doubles
- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty – India
- Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi – Malaysia
- Muhammad Fikri / Bagas Maulana – Indonesia
- Leo Carnando / Daniuel Marthin – Indonesia
- He Jiting / Zhou Haodong – China
- Pramudya Kusumawardhana / Yeremia Rambitan – Indonesia
- Ren Xiangya / Tan Qiang – China
- Jeppe Bay / Lasse Molhede – Denmark
Women’s Doubles
- Jongkolphon Kitithrakul/Rawinda Prajongjai – Thailand
- Benyapa Aimsaard / Nuntakarn Aimsaard – Thailand
- Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand – India
- Febriana Kusuma / Amalia Pratiwi – Indonesia
- Li Wenmei / Liu Xuanxuan – China
- Liu Shengshu / Zhang Shuxian – China
- Rui Hirokami / Yuna Kato – Japan
- Ng Tsz Yau / Tsang Hiu Yan – Hong Kong
Mixed Doubles
- Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing – Malaysia
- Goh Soon Huat / Shevon Lai – Malaysia
- Supak Jomkoh / Supissara Paewsampran – Thailand
- Rehan Kusharjanto / Lisa Kusumawati – Indonesia
- Seo Seung-jae / Chae Yoo-jung – South Korea
- Feng Yanzhe / Huang Dongping – China
- Terry Hee / Jessica Tan – Singapore
- Ishaan Bhatnagar / Tanisha Crasto – India