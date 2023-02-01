Thailand Masters Badminton 2023: Date, Time, venue, Draws, Schedule, Live, Prize Money, Indian fixtures

Thailand Masters Badminton 2023: The 2023 Thailand Masters, which is the fourth tournament of the BWF Tour this year kick-started on Tuesday, 31 January. Its official name is Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2023. The badminton tournament will take place at the Nimibutr Stadium, in Bangkok. Thailand Masters has been held since 2016 and is organised by the Badminton Association of Thailand with sanction from the Badminton World Federation (BWF). As Indian Open 2023 was held in the Super 750 category and Indonesia Masters was held in the Super 500 category, likewise, Thailand Masters is held in the Super 300 category.

The BWF Super 300 tournament is set to feature players like Indian Open champion Kunalavut Vitidsarn, Saina Nehwal and others like Carolina Marin and Lu Guangzhou among others.



Where will Thailand Masters Badminton 2023 be held?

Thailand Masters Badminton will be held in Bangkok, Thailand from 31 January to 5 February.

What time will Thailand Masters Badminton 2023 begin? Time

Thailand Masters 2023 will begin at 10:00 AM IST on 31 January.

What are the venues for Thailand Masters Badminton 2023? – Venue

Thailand Masters Badminton will be played at the Nimibutr Stadium, in Bangkok.

How to watch the Thailand Masters Badminton live?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the 2023 Thailand Masters Badminton on EuroSport India. Fans can also watch Thailand Masters 2023 live streaming on BWF's official YouTube channel.

Thailand Masters Badminton Point Distribution

Below is the point distribution table for each phase of the tournament based on the BWF points system for the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

Winner Runner-up 3/4 5/8 9/16 17/32 33/64 65/128 7,000 5,950 4,900 3,850 2,750 1,670 660 320

Thailand Masters Badminton 2023 Prize Pool

The total prize money is $210,000 with the distribution of the prize money in accordance with BWF regulations.

Event Winner Finalist Semi-finals Quarter-finals Last 16 Singles $15,750 $7,980 $3,045 $1,260 $735

Defending champions in the Thailand Masters Badminton 2023

Men’s singles- Angus Ng Ka Long



Women’s singles- Akane Yamaguchi



Men’s doubles- Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi



Women’s doubles- Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan



Mixed doubles- Marcus Ellis/Lauren Smith

Thailand Masters Badminton 2023 Full Schedule

1st round- 31 January, 1 February



2nd round- 2 February



Quarter-final- 3 February



Semi-final- 4 February



Final- 5 February

Thailand Masters Badminton 2023 Top Seeds

Men’s Singles

Kunlavut Vitidsarn – Thailand Lu Guangzhou – China Lee Cheuk Liu – Hong Kong Ng Ka Long – Hong Kong Kenta Nishimoto – Japan Li Shi Feng – China Brian Yang – Canada Ng Tze Yong – Malaysia

Women’s Singles

Ratchanok Intanon – Thailand Carolina Marin – Spain Busanan Ongbamrungphan – Thailand Han Yue – China Pornpawee Chochuwong – Thailand Line Kjaersfeldt – Denmark Zhang Yiman – China Kim Ga-eun – South Korea

Men’s Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty – India Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi – Malaysia Muhammad Fikri / Bagas Maulana – Indonesia Leo Carnando / Daniuel Marthin – Indonesia He Jiting / Zhou Haodong – China Pramudya Kusumawardhana / Yeremia Rambitan – Indonesia Ren Xiangya / Tan Qiang – China Jeppe Bay / Lasse Molhede – Denmark

Women’s Doubles

Jongkolphon Kitithrakul/Rawinda Prajongjai – Thailand Benyapa Aimsaard / Nuntakarn Aimsaard – Thailand Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand – India Febriana Kusuma / Amalia Pratiwi – Indonesia Li Wenmei / Liu Xuanxuan – China Liu Shengshu / Zhang Shuxian – China Rui Hirokami / Yuna Kato – Japan Ng Tsz Yau / Tsang Hiu Yan – Hong Kong

Mixed Doubles