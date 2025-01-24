Belarusian tennis sensation Aryna Sabalenka has rapidly ascended to the pinnacle of women’s tennis through a combination of raw power, resilience, and continuous refinement of her game. Her journey from a promising junior to a dominant world number 1 is a testament to her dedication and adaptability.

2019 was pivotal for Sabalenka as she broke into the top 10 in singles and achieved a career-high doubles ranking of world No. 2. Her aggressive baseline plays, and powerful serve became her trademark, making her a formidable opponent on the tour.

In 2023, Sabalenka’s perseverance culminated in her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. This victory was a significant milestone, showcasing her ability to perform under pressure on the sport’s biggest stages. Her consistent performances throughout the year led her to attain the world No. 1 ranking on September 11, 2023.

Sabalenka’s evolution as a player is evident in her improved serve and mental fortitude. Overcoming earlier challenges with double faults, she now boasts one of the best records on the WTA Tour.

Change in technique

Once tormented by a serve that seemed more curse than weapon, Sabalenka has turned her Achilles’ heel into one of the most lethal assets in the game. But how did this dramatic metamorphosis happen?

It all started with a simple adjustment: A tweak in her serving technique. For years, the Belarusian battled double faults at the most critical junctures. The frustration was visible—her raw power and talent often undone by her own hand. Yet, instead of crumbling under the pressure, Sabalenka chose to rebuild.

The turning point came when she decided to confront her serving misery head-on. Working tirelessly with her team, Sabalenka simplified her motion, focusing on balance, rhythm, and precision. The results were nothing short of astounding.

This technical refinement did more than fix her serve—it transformed her mindset. With her confidence restored, Sabalenka began to dominate, her once-volatile serve now a cornerstone of her game.

The change became evident in 2023, when she stormed through the Australian Open to secure her first Grand Slam title, a moment that silenced her critics and signaled her arrival as a force to be reckoned with.

Sabalenka’s evolution is a testament to the power of small changes and unyielding determination. By addressing one flaw with precision and focus, she unlocked a new level of consistency and dominance, culminating in her rise to World No. 1.

Her journey teaches us all an important lesson: Sometimes, all it takes is one brave step, one change in perspective, to rewrite your past. And for Sabalenka, that one change wasn’t just about technique—it was the foundation for her rebirth as a champion.

Sabalenka eases into third consecutive women's singles final

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka is a step away from winning her third consecutive Australian Open women’s singles title after she eased past Paula Badosa of Spain on Thursday (Jan 23). Playing at the Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park, Sabalenka beat Badosa 6-4, 6-2 and will now face the winner of Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek in the final on Saturday (Jan 25).

(With inputs from agencies)