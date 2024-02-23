Tennis: Top seed Andrey Rublev shocked in Doha quarter-finals

Top seed Andrey Rublev was knocked out of the Qatar Open ATP 250 tournament in Doha on Thursday (February 22), in a bad day for the top seeds. The Russian world number five was beaten 6-4 7-6(6) by Czech player Jakub Mensik, ranked 116 in the world. Third seed Ugo Humbert fell to wildcard and fellow Frenchman Gael Monfils 6-2 6-4 and fourth seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan lost to Australian Alexei Popyrin 6-4 6-4.

Russian Karen Khachanov was the only seeded player left to make it through to the semi-finals after Finland's Emiil Ruusuvuori retired with an injury. In the semi-finals Khachanov will play Popyrin and Monfils will face Mensik.

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff proceed ahead in Dubai

World number one Iga Swiatek and U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff made it into the third round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Wednesday (February 21).

Swiatek defeated two-time former champion Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-1 6-4 at the WTA 1000 event. The Pole, fresh off winning the previous WTA 1000 event in Doha, will face Australian Open finalist Zheng Qinwen of China in the quarter-finals.

Number three seed Gauff will be joining them in the next round after beating Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 2-6 6-4 6-3. She will play Anna Kalinskaya of Russia next.