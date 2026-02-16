NBA All-Star Game 2026 | Stars beat Stripes, Anthony ANTMAN Edwards wins Kobe Bryant Trophy as MVP

The 75th annual NBA All-Star weekened concluded in Los Angeles Area on Sunday (Feb 15) with USA Star winning the All-Star Game (ASG). The star-studded annual event was played between three teams in form of a mini tournament and World vs USA vs USA format. The two USA teams, Stripes and Stars, played in the final game with Stars coming out on top 47-21 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The Stars were led by Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards, who scored 30 points on the night and also won the Kobe Bryant trophy for being Mos Valuable Player (MVP) of the All-Star Game. The Stars first beat World 37-35, before winning the Championship game against the Stars.

What is NBA All-Star Game format?

The league announced a mini tournament between three teams - World, USA Stripes, and USA Stars. The World team was to showcase the growing international talent in the NBA and stars like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jamal Murray, and more.

The tournament was played in round-robin format - each team playing the other two once each in 12-minute game. In Game 1, Stars beat the World, in Game 2, Stripes beat the Stars 42-40, and in Game 3, Stripes beat World 48-45. Stripes and Stars teams advanced to Game 4 for the championship and the Stars came out shining.

What is the prize money for NBA All-Star game?

The NBA All-Star had $1.8 million prize pool for all the 25 players (9 in World, 8 each in Stars and Stripes). Stars, which won the championship, will get $125,000 for each player. The second placed Stripes players get $50,000 each while the third placed World players get $25,000 each.

