Team India lands in Sydney, Virat Kohli to get rugby legend's suite during quarantine

The Indian cricket team on Thursday arrived in Sydney for a gruelling two-month Australia tour that starts with a 14-day quarantine-cum –training phase. Virat Kohli-led Team India along with Australian superstars such as David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins among others arrived late in the afternoon and were taken to the Sydney Olympic Park.

The New South Wales government has allowed the Indian team to train during the two-week quarantine phase and their session will be conducted at the Blacktown International Sports Park.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is set to return home after the first Test in Adelaide for the birth of his first child. He is also set to get special treatment during the quarantine period, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph.

The base for rugby side New South Wales Blues – the Pullman Hotel – will be the base for the Men in Blue.

According to Telegraph, the hotel authorities will provide Kohli with special penthouse suite where Australian rugby legend Brad Fittler generally puts up.

Reportedly, a limited number of families are also allowed by the NSW state government but they will have to maintain the quarantine protocols.

Meanwhile, the Australia players returning from the UAE will join their respective camp from November 12 and will train separately.

Also, the Indian team is set to don ‘retro jersey’ inspired by the 1992 World Cup. Teams like Australia and New Zealand have previously experimented with their old designs.

India’s tour of Australia (ODI, T20I and Tests) – Schedule:

• Australia vs India 1st ODI: November 27 at Sydney Cricket Ground

• Australia vs India 2nd ODI: November 29 at Sydney Cricket Ground

• Australia vs India 3rd ODI: December 1 at Manuka Oval

• Australia vs India 1st T20I: December 4 at Manuka Oval

• Australia vs India 2nd T20I: December 6 at Sydney Cricket Ground

• Australia vs India 3rd T20I: December 8 at Sydney Cricket Ground

• Australia vs India 1st Test (Day and Night): December 17-21 at Adelaide Oval

• Australia vs India 2nd Test (Boxing Day): December 26-30 at Melbourne Cricket Ground/Adelaide Oval

• Australia vs India 3rd Test: January 7-11 at Sydney Cricket Ground

• Australia vs India 4th Test: January 15-19 at Brisbane