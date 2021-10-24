T20 World Cup: 'Insane' that over 1 billion people will watch India-Pakistan match, says Shane Warne

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne on Sunday called the estimated viewership of more than 1 billion of T20 World Cup match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan as `insane`.

India and Pakistan will square off against each other on Sunday evening in the ICC Men`s T20 World Cup and it will be after a gap of two years that these two teams will meet on the cricket pitch, having last played in the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

"Is it true that over 1 billion eyeballs will watch India V Pakistan today at the #ICCT20WorldCup2021? I know cricket is now the 2nd biggest and most popular sport in the world but that seems insane," tweeted Warne.

In another tweet, the former Australia spinner said: "Ps What is the most eyeballs that have ever watched a singular sporting event globally? Super bowl? Soccer World Cup? 100m sprint at the Olympics or India V Pakistan at a World Cup? Does anyone know - if so please share."

Excitement among the cricketing world is at an all-time high as arch-rivals India and Pakistan gear up for the clash in their opening game of the ICC Men`s T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday.

Both teams will open their campaigns in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup with what is billed to be a mouth-watering clash. After almost over two years, Virat Kohli and Co. will face-off against Babar Azam-led Pakistan and rekindle the age-old rivalry. Pakistan is yet to get a one-up over India in World Cups as the head-to-head has been completely dominated by the Men in Blue.

Ahead of that match, Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary stated that the Pakistan side is looking a bit strong but hoping that India will win.

"India`s record against Pakistan is good. Our batting is good and since Bumrah came, India`s bowling performance has improved. Because he is the leader of the pack in bowling. I have a feeling that this time Pakistan side is looking a bit strong but hoping that India will win," he told ANI.

The stakes are at an all-time high with Kohli and Co. looking to continue their dominance against Pakistan in ICC World Cups. Both sides have a strong lineup and it will be about keeping calm and rising to the occasion when they set foot on the pitch on Sunday.