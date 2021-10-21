T20 World Cup: Despite tough group, New Zealand has good chance, says former NZ captain John Wright

John Wright, a former New Zealand captain, said Kane Williamson and his teammates have 'as good a chance as anyone' in the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman on Thursday. Despite being in a difficult group with India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and two teams from Round 1, he believes things may go New Zealand's way.

"I think we've (New Zealand) got as good a chance as anyone. I mean overnight Afghanistan thrashed the West Indies. Afghanistan are in our group (and) we've got quite a tough group because we've got Pakistan and Afghanistan," Wright said on Mornings with Ian Smith show on SENZ.

New Zealand have never won T20 World Cup, their best performances have been in 2007 and 2016 when they reached the semi-finals.

New Zealand's batting appears to be in decent shape, according to Wright. However, the former India and New Zealand coach feels that the 'defensive side' of New Zealand's game, fielding and bowling, is equally crucial.

"I think their batting looks good (but) in T20 cricket, to be honest, the most consistent part of your game is what I call the defensive side, which is actually your fielding and your bowling because if you get that sorted, you generally know that that can be the consistent part of your game."

"The batting can go up and down, you can have some good days and bad days, but if you're bowling and you're fielding is strong, then you're always in the game."

Wright is looking forward to the World Cup, where he believes there will be some upsets. "They've got a big chance, I mean every team's got a big chance if you love your cricket, watch it, because there's going to be some upsets. And it's going to be a really interesting competition."

New Zealand will play Pakistan in a Super 12 match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 27 to kick off their ICC men's T20 World Cup campaign.