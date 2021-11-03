T20 WC: Netizens have a field day with Bollywood-inspired memes after Virat Kohli loses another toss

"Sometimes you lose, sometimes you win, sometimes you are unlucky, but that's life" — German footballer Jerome Boateng once said. It was, however, in a different context... the football fanatics might remember (Messi fans would definitely). The quote is nothing less than a lesson for life.

Taking the quote in general, THAT "sometimes" appears to be stuck with the skipper of the Indian national cricket team Virat Kohli as he lost yet another toss as Team India was asked to bat first after Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to field in a crucial clash for both teams in the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday (November 3). Kohli has lost the toss in 13 out of his last 14 games!

Toss has played an important role in the T20 World Cup because of the dew factor, however, Kohli has lost the toss in the previous two matches as India batted first against arch-rivals Pakistan, a match that they lost by 10 wickets. They were then asked to bat first by Kane Williamson's side, in a contest they lost by eight wickets.

India, who have lost both their group matches, need to win their remaining three matches and depend on other teams to have any chance of making their semi-finals.

"Firstly there's no denying the fact that the situation is a tricky one. Having said that there's still a chance. We as a team will try to play positive cricket. We know we haven't played up to potential whatever the reasons might be," said Kohli.

This is no such record, but the Twitterati are definitely keeping a tab as they have flooded the social forum with hilarious memes. Some Bollywood-inspired memes are unmissable. Check out the best reactions here:

