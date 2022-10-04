Sydney United 58 fans condemned for Nazi-style salute and song

Fans of the Sydney United 58 football club drew wide condemnation for displaying Nazi symbols and salute at the Australia Cup final.

Videos and images that went viral on social media purportedly showed fans singing “Za Dom Spremni” (for homeland–ready) — a chant used by the far-right Ustase movement in the 1930s and 1940s.

Apart from that, the flag of the Ustase movement, which represents the Croatian fascist movement, was also on display.

According to reports, the supporters were attempting to drown out the Indigenous welcoming ceremony prior to kick-off at Western Sydney Stadium.

Football Australia (FA) "strongly” condemned “the actions of a small minority" of Sydney United 58 fans, and said it has initiated disciplinary action against them.

"Football Australia is assessing all footage and images available of certain individuals which are of concern to our organisation and the broader Australian football community, including the displaying of the Hitler salute," Football Australia (FA) said in a statement.

"Football Australia is working closely with the management of CommBank Stadium and NSW Police to determine strong and swift action on any identified anti-social behaviour, which may also be deemed as illegal in the state of NSW."

On Monday, FA issued a show-cause notice to semi-professional side Sydney United 58, asking the club to respond before any sanctions are implemented.

It added it was working with New South Wales (NSW) police "to determine strong and swift action on any identified anti-social behaviour".

Meanwhile, NSW state Premier Dominic Perrottet slammed the behaviour of the supporters terming it "absolutely horrendous".

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: