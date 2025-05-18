India squad announcement for ENG Tests delayed; BCCI appoints new India-A coach

In the latest development surrounding the Indian team for the away England Tests starting June 20 in Leeds, the BCCI selectors will push back the squad announcement date. Per the latest report, the selectors planned to roll out the Test squad by May 23; however, following unprecedented circumstances that forced the BCCI to reshuffle IPL 2025 dates, the selectors will release the Test squad in the final week of May.

Besides, the BCCI announced that former cricketer Hrishikesh Kanitkar is the new India-A head coach for the away England tour. Kanitkar will coach Abhimanyu Easwaran-led India-A side, which is scheduled to play three games in England, including one against the senior Indian Team. Assam’s Subhodeep Ghosh and Troy Cooley would accompany Kanitkar as fielding and bowling coaches, respectively.

The 18-man India-A squad, announced earlier this week, would leave for England in batches on May 25 and May 26, respectively. Their first game on the shadow tour is against England Lions, starting May 30 in Canterbury. Per BCCI’s official release, touted new Test captain Shubman Gill, alongside uncapped Sai Sudharsan, will link up with the India-A squad ahead of their second tour game in Northampton beginning June 6. The India-A team will face the senior team in a four-day match in Beckenham (June 10-13).

Meanwhile, the Indian Test squad for the away England series shall depart later (June 6), two weeks before their first Test in Headingley. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, earlier reported to leave with the India-A squad in May, would now leave alongside the Test team on the same date.

India’s remaining four matches in England are at Birmingham (from July 2), Lord's (from July 10), Manchester (from July 23) and at The Oval (from July 31).

India-A Squad for the shadow England tour -