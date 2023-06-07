Sports Minister Anurag Thakur vows to avoid ban on WFI, assures elections by June 30
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met with the protesting wrestlers on Wednesday, June 7 and assured them that the elections would be held by June 30 to avoid the UWW ban. The wrestlers were recently seen protesting at the inauguration of the new parliament building of India while also taking their protest to Haridwar, where they threatened to immerse their medals.
Union Sports Minister of India Anurag Thakur has vowed to conduct the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections before the end of June to avoid a potential ban on the body. The wrestlers have been in hot water with the BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan as they have alleged him of sexual harassment and have been protesting against him since the start of 2023. While the situation is unresolved, the United World Wrestling (UWW) on Tuesday, May 30 threatened to suspend India's wrestling body.
Elections on June 30?
"I had a long 6-hour discussion with the wrestlers. We have assured wrestlers that the probe will be completed by 15th June and chargesheets will be submitted. The election of WFI will be done by 30th June," Anurag Thakur said.
The Minister also assured that the wrestlers won’t be protesting until June 15 and would form an internal complaint committee to look deep into the matter.
"All FIRs against wrestlers should be taken back. Wrestlers also requested that Brij Bhushan Singh who has completed 3 terms and his associates should not be re-elected. Wrestlers will not hold any protest before 15th June," the Sports Minister added.
Investigation to be completed by June 15
Speaking on the police report, Sports Minister said that the investigation report will be submitted by June 15. The police have registered an FIR in the case against the WFI chief and could also submit a closure report if no evidence is found.
"The government has assured us that the police investigation will be completed before June 15. We have requested that all FIRs against wrestlers should be taken back and he has agreed to it. If no action is taken by 15th June, we will continue our protest," he said.