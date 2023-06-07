Sports Minister Anurag Thakur vows to avoid ban on WFI, assures elections by June 30

Union Sports Minister of India Anurag Thakur has vowed to conduct the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections before the end of June to avoid a potential ban on the body. The wrestlers have been in hot water with the BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan as they have alleged him of sexual harassment and have been protesting against him since the start of 2023. While the situation is unresolved, the United World Wrestling (UWW) on Tuesday, May 30 threatened to suspend India's wrestling body.

Elections on June 30?

Sports Minister Thakur met with the protesting wrestlers on Wednesday, June 7 and assured them that the elections would be held by June 30 to avoid the UWW ban. The wrestlers were recently seen protesting at the inauguration of the new parliament building of India while also taking their protest to Haridwar, where they threatened to immerse their medals.