/Spanish FA slaps fine on Barcelona following Atletico's Alvarez complaint

The Spanish Football Association has fined La Liga club Barcelona for approaching Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez. The La Liga giants, however, were fined a rather nominal amount of $669 (602 euros). The fine came after Atletico complained to the Spanish FA of a breach of the code of conduct. The club also went to FIFA, the global body of the sport, but it stated that the matter didn't fall under its jurisdiction. Alvarez, meanwhile, helped his club come within two points of La Liga leaders Barca with a 1-0 win against Deportivo in its last Liga match.

Why was Barcelona fined for approaching Alvarez?

Barcelona approached the Argentine, which Atletico said was done without informing the club in writing as per the rules. Atletico reached out to the Spanish FA over a breach of the rules, and Barcelona was subsequently fined under Article 133 of the federation’s regulations. Alvarez currently has a contract with Atletico which runs till 2030.

Barcelona approached Alvarez after the Argentine, in an interview during the FIFA World Cup 2026, expressed a desire to play for the club and said he "wanted to fulfill his dream" of playing for them.

He has since been booed by home fans for the statement, which also triggered a transfer dispute.

How did Alvarez react to it?

Alvarez was asked about the incident after the match against Deportivo, in which he scored the winner for Atletico in the 48th minute, and said: "It was a mistake. I understand why the fans are angry. If I were a fan, I’d be angry too. Especially given how they’ve supported me since I arrived."