Southeast Asian Games 2021 postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Southeast Asian Games, which were because of happening in Vietnam this year, have been delayed as a result of the pandemic and will be held in 2022, a member of the organizing council said Thursday.

The territorial Olympics were planned to be held in Hanoi and 11 different areas from November 21 to December 2. Yet, Vietnam is attempting to contain another Covid flare-up, and numerous Southeast Asian Games occasions were arranged in areas hard-hit by the new flood of contaminations.

"Definitely, the 31st SEA games will not (be hosted) this year as scheduled in November," said Varin Tansuphasiri, Games Council member and deputy secretary of the Thai Olympic Committee. Vietnam wants to postpone the Games until next year, 2022."

The delay was because of the pandemic, he said, with Vietnam proposing to have the Games in April or May one year from now. The choice comes after Vietnam reported 9,000,000 individuals in Ho Chi Minh City would go into lockdown for about fourteen days in the early long periods of Friday.

Hanoi, which was to be at the focal point of the SEA Games, has had fewer cases however on Thursday suspended vehicle joins with something like 14 urban communities and regions to battle the infection's spread.

Infection groups have shown up all over the nation, remembering the northern modern territories of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang, where Games occasions were because of happening. Vietnam's Foreign Ministry representative Le Thi Thu Hang told correspondents Thursday that specialists had prescribed to "postpone the hosting of 31st SEA Games to a more appropriate time".

Although, Tansuphasiri said it was not clear to figure out an appropriate time in the following year's brandishing schedule.

"There's already too many games next year," he said, citing the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022 and the Commonwealth Games in July next year. There will be a bit (of) trouble for Vietnam to host in 2022."

Vietnam was before a model for infection regulation because of its broad contact-following and exacting isolates, however, it has attempted to get and carry out vaccines. Its regional neighbors are faring a lot of more awful - with Indonesia distinguishing a huge number of new cases every day and Thailand pondering harsher limitations after a record day-by-day loss of life on Thursday.

"The SEA Games Federation members praised the work done thus far by the Vietnam Organising Committee but took note of the current conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic in the South-East Asian region," said a statement.

Vietnam recently facilitated the SEA Games in 2003. It's anything but a spending plan of around $69 million for the Games. The multisports contest is relied upon to draw in almost 20,000 members, including around 7,000 competitors, from 11 nations, as indicated by state media. Just as Olympic controls, sports are probably going to incorporate billiards and snooker, weight training, chess, and bowling, an antiquated type of Uzbek wrestling.

At the 2019 SEA Games, the Philippines - the host country - beat the medal table, with 149 golds. Vietnam came next with 98 gold medals.