Sourav Ganguly, Manu Sawhney and Jay Shah get countdown to ICC T20 World Cup 2021 underway

With just twelve months to go to the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have teamed up to reveal the brand identity of the 16 team tournament in Dubai today.

The seventh edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup will be the first global cricket event since this year’s highly successful women's edition.

Inspired by the colours of India and the intense passion that fans have for the game, the brand identity is bright and full of energy, and embodies, the excitement that comes with the return of the ICC T20 World Cup, the unique fun and festive atmosphere of India, including the festival of lights - Diwali; as well as the fast and fierce pace of world’s best T20 cricket. Warm and vibrant, it aims to attract all fans, especially families and the young-at-heart - welcoming everyone to share this special event. Functionally the design has been carefully constructed to come to life across all channels especially for digital and motion graphics.

The seventh edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup comes five years after the event was held in India. It will be the first global cricket event since this year’s highly successful ICC Women’s T20 World Cup which climaxed with a record 86,174 people attending the Australia-India final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day, earlier this year. Sixteen teams from across the world will be coming together to participate, including Papa New Guinea as the newest qualified nation.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney: “With Diwali just two days away and with the countdown to the tournament in India underway, this is an opportune moment to unveil our brand identity that so wonderfully reflects the vibrant festival of lights.

“We are working very closely with the BCCI to deliver a stellar tournament bringing the world’s best players together to go head to head in the first global cricket event since the advent of the pandemic. Our focus will be on staging a safe and secure event that fans from across the world can enjoy.”

“Our compliments to the BCCI, the teams and the Emirates Cricket Board for successfully managing the Dream 11 Indian Premier League in a safe and secure manner. We will continue to take the learnings from this and other Members who have staged international cricket into our planning.”

Honorary Secretary, BCCI Jay Shah: “The BCCI will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the health and safety of everyone concerned in this showpiece event is taken care of. While we are determined to provide a rich cricket-viewing experience, I would also like to assure the ICC and Member Boards that India is known for its warm hospitality and we will make you feel at home. In these times of pandemic when there are severe restrictions, the BCCI believes in the policy of innovating and adapting, and I am confident that we will overcome every challenge.”

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly: “It is a matter of great honour for us to be hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. India has successfully staged several global events since the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 1987and I am sure cricketers from around the world would be excited at the prospect of playing in our cricket-loving country.

“I have enjoyed being part of ICC events as a player and know from experience that nothing beats the buzzing atmosphere of a global cricket event with millions around the world watching every game. I now look forward to playing my part as an administrator as we prepare to host the prestigious event.”

The teams participating in the tournament scheduled for October-November next year are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Namibia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.