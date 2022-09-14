Social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov pens five-year deal with UFC

Hasbulla Magomedov took the combat sports, and particularly the Mixed Martial Arts, world by storm last year. The social media sensation went viral owing to his video content, memes and more. However, it seems like he has now taken the next step in combat sports entertainment.

UFC is the most successful MMA promotion in the world, which attracts some of the most talented athletes. While Hasbulla does not necessarily fit the bill of an ace mixed martial artist, he has found his way to the UFC's payroll after penning a five-year-long contract with the promotion.

Shortly after news of his acquisition broke, the rumour mill went into overdrive, pushing whispers that suggested that the social media star will be paid more than what a number of fighters on the UFC's roster are paid. Hasbulla has been a frequent presence in the UFC, regularly appearing cage-side, with some of the most prominent entities in the circuit.

Ever since he broke out on the MMA and combat sports scene, he managed to consolidate a tight-knit relationship with fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is considered the consensus MMA GOAT, and Islam Makhachev. He even featured alongside the former lightweight champion inside the octagon at UFC 267, celebrating Islam Makhachev's win against veteran Dan Hooker.

Unsurprisingly, Hasbulla will not be expected to strap up a pair of gloves and enter the octagon to compete in fights. His role will most likely include making appearances at venues and participating in media activity under the promotional banner of the UFC.

"Hasbulla signed a five-year contract with UFC! So far in the plan - attending tournaments, media activity. We will not talk about the amounts in detail, but there they are such that many fighters do not get that much. Hasbulla signed a 5-year contract with UFC! No fights yet, but..." wrote UFC insider Igor Lazorin on Instagram.