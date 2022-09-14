Floyd Mayweather to return to the ring for an exhibition bout against popular YouTuber KSI's brother, Deji

Floyd Mayweather, who bowed out of professional boxing after putting together an uber-impressive record of 50-0, hasn't strayed too far from the squared circle, sporadically competing in exhibition bouts. It seems like the undefeated former professional boxer is all set to make his way back to the ring.

Mayweather etched his name in pugilistic folklore with his performances and achievements over the course of his storied career. Since riding off into the sunset, he has done the same in a number of exhibition fights, taking on kickboxers like Tenshin Nakamura and YouTubers like Logan Paul.

According to reports from The Mirror, it seems like Mayweather is all set to return to fighting YouTubers as he is currently on a collision course with Deji Olatunji, who is very well known as popular YouTuber and fledgling boxing sensation KSI's brother.

The report further suggests that the duo are slated to lock horns in Dubai, with November 13th being touted as the potential date for their clash. The action is seemingly set to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Both KSI and Deji recently competed on the same fight card, when the former stunned fans by competing in two fights on the same night against UK-based rapper Swarmz and Mexican professional boxer Luiz Alcaraz Pineda.

Deji featured on the co-main event on the same card. He locked horns with fellow American YouTuber and content creator, Fousey, real name Yousef Saleh Erakat. It is interesting to note that Deji went on to absolutely overwhelm Fousey, delivering a tremendous amount of damage as Fousey walked out of the ring with a broken nose.