Premier League to play national anthem before fixtures and organise applause to mark Queen Elizabeth's reign

Shortly after all fixtures were delayed as a mark of respect in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's demise, Premier League has come up with a series of plans to further pay their respects to the the recently deceased monarch, reports The Independent.

As footballing action returns to the fields and TV screens across the country, the Premier League has instructed clubs to play the national anthem ahead of all the fixtures that are scheduled to take place this weekend.

In addition to God Save the King being played across Premier League grounds for the first time, the authorities have also requested managers to sport suits as a mark of respect and they have also been asked to lead their respective teams onto the field this weekend.

Furthermore, a minute-long round of applause is to be held at the 70th minute to mark all the years of the Queen's reign. This comes shortly after UEFA denied the requests of teams like Manchester City, Chelsea and Rangers to play God Save The King ahead of their respective European clashes.

However, it is reported that Rangers are all set to defy the European footballing body's instructions as they plan to play the anthem ahead of their upcoming clash against Italian giants Napoli. The Premier League's return will mark the end of a week-long break, which was taken as a mark of respect to the Queen.

It is interesting to note that the league has found itself at the receiving end of a significant amount of flak from certain factions for taking up such a lengthy hiatus while other sports like cricket and rugby pressed on after a day's break. Even equestrian sports returned to action after a two-day long break.