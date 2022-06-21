SL vs Aus: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI - IST time and streaming details

Sri Lanka and Australia are involved in a closely-fought five-match ODI series. After the Dasun Shanaka-led Islanders lost the opening two T20Is at home, they were expected to be whitewashed. However, the one-time winners pulled off a miraculous chase in the third and final match, courtesy of the skipper's late blitz, to avoid a 3-0 scoreline and lose the series with some respite.

From thereon, the Sri Lankan cricket team has fought hard versus the five-time ODI World champions Australia. Aaron Finch & Co. won the series opener, by two wickets (DLS method), but the Islanders came back strongly to win the second and third game. Thus, with a 2-1 lead, Shanaka & Co. have a chance to take an unassailable lead in the five ODIs versus Aaron Finch-led brigade.

The fourth and penultimate match will be held on Tuesday evening as it is expected to go down to the wire. Will Aussies bounce back or the eighth-ranked hosts will topple the Men in Yellow and take a 3-1 lead?

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI match being played?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI will take place on June 21, 2022.

Where is Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI taking place?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI will be held at the iconic R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

At what time is Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI taking place?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI will kick-off at 2:30 PM IST (same local time). The toss will take place half an hour prior to the match.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI live on TV?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI live streaming?

Sri Lanka vs Australia fourth and penultimate ODI will be available on the Sony Liv app and the website.