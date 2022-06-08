SL vs Aus: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd T20I - IST time and streaming details

Australia commenced their tour of Sri Lanka on Tuesday (June 07) as the Aaron Finch-led visitors locked horns with Dasun Shanaka's Islanders in the series opener of the three T20Is. In what was a one-sided affair, the World T20 champions Australia romped past the hapless Sri Lankans and will now look for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the second and penultimate match on Wednesday (June 08).

Talking about the series opener, nothing clicked for the home side. After losing the toss, Sri Lanka were asked to bat first and were 100 for 1 at one stage before Josh Hazlewood's 4 for 16 and Mitchell Star's 3 for 26 dented the Islanders' progress. They were soon reduced to 103-5 and were bundled out for a paltry 128 in 19.3 overs with only some fight by their top three, Pathum Nissanka (36), Danushka Gunathilaka (26) and Charith Asalanka (38).

In reply, the Aussies didn't break a sweat in the run-chase as unbeaten fifties from openers David Warner (44-ball 70*) and captain Finch (40-ball 61) took their side to an easy win. Will the script remain the same in the penultimate T20I as well?

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd T20I match being played?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd T20I is scheduled to be held on June 08, 2022 (Wednesday).

Where is Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd T20I taking place?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd T20I will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

At what time is Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd T20I taking place?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd T20I kick-off at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will happen half an hour before.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd T20I live on TV?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd T20I will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd T20I live streaming?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd T20I will be available on the Sony Liv app as well as on the website.