SIX vs HEA preview and prediction: Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat fantasy tips, BBL 2022 livestreaming
Story highlights
SIX vs HEA preview and prediction: Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) match starts at 12:35 pm IST. The venue of the match is the North Sydney Oval. As per predictions, the Sydney Sixers are expected to emerge victorious in the game.
SIX vs HEA preview and prediction: The Heat defeated the Sixers by 15 runs in the first game after scoring 224 runs. It was the highest total in BBL history for the Brisbane Heat. Josh Brown won the Player of the Match award after scoring 62 runs at a strike rate of 269.57 in his second BBL game on Sunday. The Heat, led by Jimmy Peirson, is currently at the bottom of the standings with four points and a net run rate of -0.804. With the middle of the table looking crowded, the Heat have a good chance of breaking into the top four with a few wins. The Sixers, led by Moises Henriques, are in third place in the table with eight points from seven games. However, they must increase their net run rate, which is currently -0.281. After winning four straight games, the Sixers were defeated by the Heat by 15 runs in their previous game.
Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) match details
The 28th match of the BBL will be played between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat on Wednesday at 12:35 pm IST. The venue of the match is Sydney's North Sydney Oval. The match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app.
Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) match prediction
The Sydney Thunder were defeated by the Brisbane Heat in their previous game, but not without a strong batting performance. The Heat bowlers haven't been at their best, and the Sixers can capitalise on that at home.
Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win the match
Where to watch Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) match live?
In India, BBL 2022–23 SIX vs HEA match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. All BBL matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on the Sony Liv app.
Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) predicted lineups
Sydney Sixers probable playing 11:
Josh Philippe, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Izharulhaq Naveed
Brisbane Heat probable playing 11:
Colin Munro, Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Ross Whiteley, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson
Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) full squad
Sydney Sixers squad:
Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Izharulhaq Naveed, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Todd Murphy, Mickey Edwards, Jack Edwards, Steve Smith, Josh Kann (local replacement player), Naveen-ul-Haq (partial replacement for Chris Jordan)
Brisbane Heat squad:
Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, Jack Wildermuth, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Josh Brown