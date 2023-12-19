SHOCKING - SunRisers Hyderabad block David Warner on social media, Aussie star shares images on Instagram

Aussie opener and former SunRisers Hyderabad captain David Warner revealed that SRH has blocked him on at least two social media platforms – X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

While Warner was about to post a story on his social media handles for Travis Head, bought for INR 6.8 crores by SRH, he couldn’t do it because of Instagram algorithms that restrict the blocked accounts from re-sharing stories and posts from the one that had blocked.

Warner was one of their premier batters and the only captain to have led them to an IPL trophy in 2016 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Picked ahead of the 2014 edition, Warner played for over six years for the Hyderabad-based franchise.

Following the sandpaper-gate scandal, SRH reinstated him as the skipper in 2020 before snatching away the leadership role in 2021.

In 2022, SRH ultimately let go of Warner, as he joined Delhi Capitals, captaining them this season in the absence of injured Rishabh Pant.

Have a look at the photos – SRH have blocked David Warner from Twitter/X and Instagram. pic.twitter.com/ZH3NSQ3yzV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 19, 2023 × Meanwhile, SunRisers Hyderabad broke the bank for Australia captain Pat Cummins, splurging a whopping INR 20.5 crores ($2.5 million) – making him the most expensive player in the IPL auction history.

That record, however, couldn’t stay for longer as Kolkata Knight Riders won the bidding war for Pat’s bowling partner Mitchell Starc for a mindboggling INR 24.75 crores ($3 million).

Among the marquee and capped players, SRH brought Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for INR 1.5 crores and India’s Jaydev Unadkat for INR 50 lakh on the board.

Having entered the auction table with a balanced squad at the helm, SRH required fewer spots to fill.