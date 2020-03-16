Shoaib Akhtar posts controversial tweet on Kashmir amid coronavirus pandemic, faces severe backlash from netizens

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has been pretty active on social media platforms. While he claims to be the fastest YouTuber to attain 2 million subscribers, Akhtar continues to grab the headlines with his controversial take on not only cricket but everything related to daily life. On Monday (March 16), Akhtar took to social media platform Twitter to post a controversial tweet on Kashmir amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the novel coronavirus spreading like a wildfire, many European countries are in a lockdown. Not only in Europe but in the entire world, people have been asked to maintain their personal hygiene and to socially distance themselves.

As many countries, worldwide, continues to be in lockdown, Akhtar on Monday posted an image where it was written: "Dear World, How is the lockdown? - Kashmir."

As soon as Akhtar posted the controversial tweet, he was subject to widespread backlash from the netizens. While many slammed Akhtar for going overboard with his tweet, others said that he will lose all his Indian subscribers from his YouTube channel.

Here's how netizens reacted to Shoaib Akhtar's tweet:

Gye saare Indian followers aaj — Pankaj Nautiyal (@NautiyalG___) March 16, 2020 ×

India: Education

Pakistan: Kashmir



India: Doctos, scientists

Pakistan: Kashmir



India: Let's remove poverty

Pakistan: Kashmir



India: Let's make toilets for poor

Pakistan: Kashmir



India: 5 Trillion economy

Pakistan: Kashmir



India: Let's fight coronavirus

Pakistan: Kashmir — Andy 🇮🇳 (@C_Andy88029) March 16, 2020 ×

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) remains to be the only high-profile cricket tournament going around in the world. While almost every cricket board has suspended their respective leagues and tournaments, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has continued with the T20 tournament behind closed doors.