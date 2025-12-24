/Senior National Badminton Championships 2025–26: Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma advance with big wins

The 87th Senior National Badminton Championships 2025–26 began with a bang on Wednesday (Dec 24) in Vijayawada, as rising stars Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma, Rounak Chauhan, and Sanskar Saraswat delivered commanding performances to advance to the next round. The first day of the tournament showcased the depth of talent in Indian badminton and set an exciting tone for the matches ahead.

Top-seeded Unnati Hooda, who received a bye in the first round, wasted no time making her mark. She faced wildcard entrant Akanksha Matte and dominated with a 21-8, 21-18 victory. Unnati’s precision, quick footwork, and calm court presence allowed her to control rallies and keep her opponent under pressure throughout the match.

Also read | Two-time IPL winner and once the most expensive uncapped buy announces retirement

Add WION as a Preferred Source

World Junior Championships silver medallist Tanvi Sharma also impressed in her opening game. She took on Asian U-15 girls’ singles gold medallist Shaina Manimuthu and secured a 21-10, 21-14 win. Tanvi’s agility, strong smashes, and smart placement helped her dictate the pace of the match from start to finish, making her a player to watch in the upcoming rounds.

In the men’s singles, Guwahati Masters Super 100 champion Sanskar Saraswat started his campaign with a 21-11, 21-13 win over Shikhar Rallan, showing his attacking style and tactical awareness. Rounak Chauhan, the 11th seed, defeated Ranveer Singh 21-9, 21-13, while 12th seed D S Saneeth overcame Ankit Mondal 21-7, 21-11, both advancing confidently to the next stage.