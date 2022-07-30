Sanket Sargar wins India's first medal at Commonwealth Games 2022, bags silver in weightlifting

Weightlifter Sanket Sargar brought an end to the wait for India's first medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 202 on Saturday (July 30) as he went on to bag a silver medal in the men's 55kg category. Sargar opened India's medal tally at the Birmingham Games by lifting a total of 248 kg in the final.

Sargar lifted 113 kg in snatch and followed it up with a lift of 135 kg in the clean and jerk category to finish second behind Malayasia's Bin Kasdan Mohammad Aniq, who bagged the elusive gold medal after lifting a total of 249 kg in the final which was a hard-fought contest between the two weightlifters.

🇮🇳 wins its st at @birminghamcg22 #SanketSargar in a smashing performance lifted a total of 248 Kg in 55kg Men’s to clinch at #B2022



Sanket topped Snatch with best lift of 113kg & lifted 135kg in C&J



Congratulations Champ!

Wish you a speedy recovery#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/oDGLYxFGAA — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2022 ×

Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru umara Yodage finished third in the men's 55kg weightlifting final with an overall lift of 225 kg (105+120). Sargar dominated the proceedings at the start of the final with an impressive show in the snatch category. The 21-year-old Indian weightlifter started with a lift of 107kg in his first attempt.

Also Read: CWG 2022: 14-year-old Squash player Anahat Singh, debutant Abhay Singh start off with wins

There was no looking back for him as he improved his lift to 111kg in his second attempt and eventually finished with 113kg in the snatch phase to be in a strong position ahead of the clean and jerk event. With his 113kg lift in the snatch event, Sargar had a lead of six kg ahead of the clean and jerk category and he ensured a medal by lifting 135 kg in his first attempt in clean and jerk.

Also Read: India at Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 2 full schedule: Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain in action

However, in what turned out to be a thrilling final, it was a heartbreak for Sargar towards the end as he suffered an injury while lifting 139kg in his second attempt in the clean and jerk round. He did return to attempt 139kg which would have confirmed the gold for him but he missed out by just 1 kg due to his injury.

Meanwhile, Aniq lifted a whopping 142kg in his final attempt in the clean and jerk round to set a Commonwealth Games record and bag the gold medal. He had lifted 107 kg in the snatch round and had fouled while attempting 111 and 113 kg.