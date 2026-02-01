/SA vs WI, 3rd T20I: West Indies secure consolation win with six-run victory

West Indies got a consolation win against South Africa in a rain-shortened T20I at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday (Jan 31). The match was shortened to 10 overs per side due to rain and West Indies posted 114 for three. Captain Shai Hope scored 48 off 25 balls, hitting four sixes and three fours, while Shimron Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 48 off 22 balls, smashing six sixes. Together, they hit a total of 10 sixes. For the Proteas, Lungi Ngidi (1/19), Keshav Maharaj (1/38) and Kwena Maphaka (1/12) picked up one wicket apiece.

South Africa’s revised target was 125 under the DLS method and they got off to a strong start as Quinton de Kock scored 18 runs in the first over. However, wickets fell quickly after Gudakesh Motie took three wickets in eight balls. He dismissed De Kock for a well-made 28 off 14, Ryan Rickelton for 15 and Dewald Brevis for 17, slowing down the chase.

In the eighth over, Jason Smith scored 20 runs and tried to keep South Africa in the game, but they still needed 16 runs from the final over.

In the final over, Shamar Joseph bowled brilliantly, conceding just 10 runs and helping his team to win the match by six runs via the DLS method.

Meanwhile, South Africa received a good news before the game as David Miller was medically cleared to play in his sixth T20 World Cup after recovering from a groin injury that had kept him out of the ongoing series.

