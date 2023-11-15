SA vs AUS Head-to-head: World Cup 2023 semi-final- South Africa vs Australia stats in ODI cricket

SA vs AUS head-to-head: After India vs New Zealand, semi-finalists South Africa and Australia will meet for another electrifying knockout match of the 2023 ICC World Cup. The match is slated to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal on Thursday at 2:00 pm IST.

South Africa is coming in the semi-final match after seven wins in the tournament, while Australia has also registered seven wins in the World Cup.

The Proteas chased down 245 with 5 wickets in hand and 2.3 overs to spare against Afghanistan on a little challenging surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Australia, on the other hand, successfully chased down a target of 307 with 8 wickets and 5.2 overs to spare against Bangladesh on a batting-friendly surface at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Ahead of Thursday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODI matches:

SA vs AUS World Cup 2023 semi-final: South Africa vs Australia head-to-head stats

South Africa and Australia have met 109 times, out of which South Africa has emerged victorious 55 times, while Australia has won 50 matches.

Total matches played: 109

Matches won by South Africa: 55

Matches won by Australia: 50

SA vs AUS World Cup 2023 semi-final: Pitch report

The Eden Gardens wicket is usually a batting-friendly pitch. The pitches at Eden Gardens are typically prepared using black cotton soil. This type of soil helps in maintaining good bounce, which can make batting conditions more favourable. However, as the match progresses it becomes slow, which could favour spinners.

SA vs AUS World Cup 2023 semi-final: Weather update

According to AccuWeather, there is no threat of rain in Kolkata on Thursday. They forecast a day of clouds and sun with temperature at a high of 25° C reducing to 23° C at the closing stages.

SA vs AUS World Cup 2023 semi-final: South Africa vs Australia probable playing XI

South Africa (SA): Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

Australia (AUS): Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

SA vs AUS World Cup 2023 semi-final: South Africa vs Australia match details

Match: South Africa vs Australia, Semi Final 2, World Cup 2023

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date & Time: Thursday, November 16, 2:00 pm IST