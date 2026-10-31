/SA vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 5: Proteas spinners target rough patches as Australia face 288-run chase

The hard-fought three-match Test series between Australia and South Africa has reached its final day, with Newlands in Cape Town awaiting a thriller. With the number one Test ranking, pride and a spot in a WTC Final 2027 on the line, the two top Test sides will fight it out for the ultimate glory on the final day of the series decider. While Australia need 288 runs to win the match, the hosts require 10 wickets to clinch the game and take home the series 2-1. Wearing pitch, spin threat, and several Aussie lefties at the top will make this contest mouth-watering.

AUS need 288 to Win in Cape Town

South Africa resumed at 140 for four, with Ryan Rickelton and Matthew Breetzke at the crease. The pair played over 20 overs, scoring cautiously, with Breetzke registering a gritty 43 off 121 balls. His banter with Australian bowling superstar Mitchell Starc also made headlines, with the video going viral on social media. Soon after his dismissal in the 67th over, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder walked in and stitched a 154-run stand with Rickelton to frustrate the Aussies.



The two brought up their respective hundreds, with the left-handed gloveman registering his second since scoring a marathon 259 against Pakistan a couple of years ago. Although that partnership had done the damage, Australian pacers managed to wrap up South Africa’s second innings for 387, setting a 288-run target on day five.

Meanwhile, the Newlands surface began to wear down, with Aussie quicks finding no assistance. The ball wasn’t coming onto the bat nicely either, but Rickelton suggests that the red cherry upfront on day five could change dynamics for both teams, as runs and wickets are likely to be on offer.



"With that new ball there are obviously runs available and obviously wickets too," Rickelton said after the fourth day's play. "It definitely felt like it was quite slow (after that), and the ball was soft as well, so to beat the infield was quite hard.



"If Australia decide to have a go at it, (the pitch) might factor how they go about it.



"It was a bit two-paced with the bounce; we didn't see too many balls stay low ... for them to bat effectively at three (an over) the whole day will be a big ask,” he continued.

