Rugby: Alex Mitchell replaces injured Jack Van Poortvliet in England World Cup squad

England have called up Northampton's Alex Mitchell to replace Jack van Poortvliet in their World Cup squad after the scrumhalf was ruled out of the tournament having sustained an ankle injury in Saturday's 19-17 win over Wales, the RFU said on Monday.

Van Poorvliet had established himself as the probable first choice scrumhalf for the tournament, with experienced due Ben Youngs and Danny Care also in the squad, but needs surgery on the injury. “It’s really bad luck for Jack, and we send him our very best wishes for a swift and successful recovery,” said England coach Steve Borthwick.

Owen Farrell will find out the length of his ban on Tuesday following his red card for as dangerous tackle in the Wales match. He is likely to miss at least four games, ruling him out of England's remaining two warm-ups against Ireland and Fiji and their first two World Cup games against Argentina and Japan - their biggest pool rivals.

France's Ntamack out of World Cup due to injury

French flyhalf Romain Ntamack has been ruled out of next month's World Cup after suffering a knee injury, the French rugby federation said on Monday. Ntamack was scheduled to undergo a knee scan on Monday after limping off the field in Saturday's warm-up test against Scotland.

"Romain, our thoughts are with you. The entire group supports you and wishes you a good recovery," the federation posted on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. "I'll be back," Ntamack posted earlier on Monday. The loss of the flamboyant pivot is a major blow to 'Les Bleus', with the hosts kicking off their World Cup campaign against New Zealand at the Stade de France on Sept. 8.

"Romain Ntamack, we will miss your flair, but there's no doubt you'll be close by and that this dream belongs to you as well," French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera also posted on the X platform. Matthieu Jalibert and Antoine Hastoy are in line to replace Ntamack.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE