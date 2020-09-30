RR vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

High-flying Rajasthan Royals are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Both RR and KKR are heading into the match on the back of a stunning win over KXIP and SRH respectively and would look to continue their winning run.

The head-to-head encounters between RR and KKR are firmly locked at 10-10 wins each with the match promising to be another close contest in IPL 2020. Both RR and KKR almost have their full squad available with no major injury concerns but the Steve Smith-led outfit is still without England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

With the pitch in Dubai drying up a bit, a score of 170 is deemed as competitive and it would be interesting to see what the captain opts for after winning the toss.

