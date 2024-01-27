Rohan Bopanna scripts history at Australian Open, becomes oldest Grand Slam doubles champion at 43

India’s Rohan Bopanna has scripted history at the Australian Open 2024 after he won the men’s doubles title at the Rod Laver Arena with Matthew Ebden on Saturday (Jan 27). Rohan and Ebden beat the Italian pairing of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6, 7-5 as Bopanna became the oldest player to win a Grand Slam title at 43 years.

More to Follow...