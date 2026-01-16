/Roger Federer on Alcaraz and Sinner: Why one feels familiar and the other new

Roger Federer returned to Melbourne after six years, not as a competitor, but as a proud witness to a new era of tennis. The six-time Australian Open champion shared his thoughts on the sport’s rising stars and spoke about how Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz make him reflect on his own playing days. For Federer, tennis has changed roles, but the love for the game remains exactly the same.

Speaking at the Australian Open 2026, the 20-time Grand Slam winner said he now enjoys tennis with curiosity and freedom. He watches matches without pressure, simply appreciating the quality and growth of the new generation. Federer had earlier visited Wimbledon in 2025, where he watched a gripping match between Grigor Dimitrov and Jannik Sinner from the Royal Box. That encounter made him imagine how it would feel to face the Italian star in a competitive match.

“When I saw Grigor against Jannik at Wimbledon, I started imagining what it would be like to face him. He is very different from me,” Federer said while speaking to the media.

Federer revealed that although he and Sinner practiced together a couple of times, they never faced each other in an official match. He feels Sinner’s game presents a unique challenge, built on power, precision, and calmness. The Italian’s style, according to Federer, is very different from his own approach during his playing career.

However, when Federer watches Carlos Alcaraz, he feels a much stronger connection. The Swiss legend believes Alcaraz’s game carries many similarities to his own style. The Spaniard’s creativity, comfort at the net, use of drop shots, and ability to switch between attack and defense remind Federer of how he played.

“Instead, when I watch Carlos, I feel closer to his style: the drop shots, the runs to the net, the ability to alternate defense and attack,” Federer said. He also spoke about Alcaraz’s mindset and joy on the court.



“I identify with his mentality. When you see Carlos smiling, you know his rival is in all kinds of trouble,” he added. Federer explained that this mix of enjoyment and confidence is what makes Alcaraz so special. It shows a player who embraces pressure rather than fearing it.

“Today, I enjoy tennis as a simple fan,” Federer said, showing how his relationship with the sport has evolved. With Sinner and Alcaraz seen as favourites for the Australian Open title, Federer believes fans could witness another classic rivalry.