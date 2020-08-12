Robinson replaces Stokes as England name squad for 2nd Test vs Pakistan

England National Selectors on Wednesday named a 14-strong squad for the second Test against Pakistan scheduled to start on Thursday (August 13) at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Sussex pacer Ollie Robinson has been added to the squad for the first time as he replaces ace all-rounder Ben Stokes, who left the bio-secure bubble after the completion of first Test for family reasons.

England lead the three-match Test series 1-0 after a thunderous comeback in the second innings of the match. While England ended up trailing Pakistan in the first squad, a lackluster performance with the bat by the visitors and questionable captaincy by Azhar Ali in the second innings, helped England chase down the total.

Both Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler roared with the bat to help England seal their third consecutive Test win.

England Test Squad for second Test vs Pakistan:

Joe Root (Yorkshire) Captain, James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

England vs Pakistan three-match Test Series:

1st Test: England v Pakistan, 5-9 August, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (England won by three wickets)

2nd Test: England v Pakistan, 13-17 August, Ageas Bowl, Southampton

3rd Test: England v Pakistan, 21-25 August, Ageas Bowl, Southampton

