Ravindra Jadeja wins hearts! All-rounder gifts his Test jersey signed by Team India players to Michael Vaughan for charity

Ahead of the fourth and penultimate Test between India and England, at Kennington Oval, London from September 2, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja won hearts with his gesture for England captain Michael Vaughan. Jadeja shared his Test jersey with the former English skipper for a charity cause.

Jadeja's jersey was signed by all the Indian players and was sent to Vaughan. The Englishman, on the other hand, shared the jersey on his official Instagram handle and lauded the superstar cricketer.

Vaughan took to his Instagram story to share a picture of Jadeja's jersey, thanked the all-rounder for his wonderful gesture and wrote, "Cheers @ravindra.jadeja, will make lots of money for a charity”.

Talking about the Indian all-rounder, the 32-year-old Jadeja had gone to the hospital following India's heavy defeat to England in the third Test on Saturday (August 28), for precautionary scans after concerns over knee injury. No official update has come regarding the spin-bowling all-rounder's injury so far.

So far, Jadeja has featured in all three Tests versus England. While the left-hander has looked in decent touch with the bat, adding vital runs for India lower down the order, the spinner has managed only two wickets in three Tests.

It will be interesting to see if the Virat Kohli-led Team India retain him in the playing XI for the fourth and penultimate Test or go ahead with two spinners, in R Ashwin and Jadeja. India can also field Shardul Thakur or Hanuma Vihari incase Jadeja is ruled out.