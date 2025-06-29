Ravi Shastri suggests two stadiums, one from India, which can draw more crowd than Lord's for WTC Final

Former India cricketer-turned-coach Ravi Shastri feels the Lord’s Stadium in London is an excellent choice for a WTC Final but dropped suggestions, including naming two other stadiums, one from India, which can draw more people than the Mecca of Cricket. The Lord’s Stadium in London hosted the recently concluded World Test Championship (WTC) Final between Australia and South Africa, with the Proteas winning it successfully. Although it remains a top-notch cricket venue worldwide, remaining packed for all international matches, including neutral games, Shastri feels it’s still not a 100,000-seater like the two venues he suggested.

England has hosted the last three WTC Finals, with the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI), among others, showing interest in staging at least one of the upcoming ones. Though attendance has never been an issue despite England not featuring in the three scheduled WTC finals, Shastri feels once this summit clash gains popularity worldwide, hosting it at either the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia and the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, the two with the highest capacity, would go world of good to its popularity.

“I think to start off initially, it’s good if it’s here (Lord’s) actually. Once it gets the popularity and eyebrows it deserves, then it can start shifting. But I think the MCG can be a great place for a World Test Championship Final. Ahmedabad can be a great place for the WTC Final.



“Basically, the places where you can draw a crowd. Because Lord’s is not a 100,000-seater stadium. So, irrespective of which team is playing, you know you will get a good crowd,” Ravi Shastri said while speaking on a Wisden Cricket podcast.

