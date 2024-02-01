Rashford has taken responsibility for Belfast fiasco, case closed, confirms Man United boss Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has confirmed that Marcus Rashford's Belfast fiasco is now a thing of the past as the forward has taken responsibility of the same. Ten Hag affirmed that Rashford's actions led to an international disciplinary matter and now wants the focus to be on the club's upcoming games. Rashford was not part of United's travelling squad for the FA Cup fixture versus Newport County after skipping the training session, at Carrington, for illness. However, he was spotted at a Belfast nightclub earlier in the week. He was seen socialising on Thursday night, shortly before reporting ill, and, hence, his actions made heads turn.

Ten Hag said, as qouted by Sky Sports, "Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions. This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed. He has taken responsibility and the rest is an internal matter. Case closed."

Notably, this isn't the first disciplinary issue with a Man United player in the ongoing season, with Jadon Sancho also being punished earlier. On being asked if he felt the players were undermining his discipline, Ten Hag stated, "It's nothing to do with that. But, as I said, let's focus on the game, let's move on. I think the statement is clear and we have to focus on winning football games. Nothing to do with that with me."

"But in football you need discipline, and that is on the pitch but also off the pitch because also there is a line between. Every player knows this, every professional knows this, what is required," Ten Hag concluded.