Ramiz Raja and Shoaib Malik lash out at Babar Azam-led Pakistan after Zimbabwe debacle

Zimbabwe decimated Team Pakistan in the second T20I of the series, clinching a first-ever win against the Men in Green in the format after a thrilling contest on Friday at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Pakistan did well after winning the toss and choosing to bowl first. Pakistan's bowling attack led by Hasnain and Aziz restricted hosts Zimbabwe for 118 runs by the end of 20 overs after losing nine wickets. Opener Kamunhukamwe scored the most runs for the hosts.

The match which seemed like a cakewalk for Pakistan's batting attack turned around in Zimbabwe's favour. Skipper Babar Azam scored 41 runs in 45 balls and tried to take Pakistan over the line. However, his dismissal came as a big blow to Pakistan as the whole team was bundled out on 99 runs handing a comfortable 19 runs win to hosts Zimbabwe.

Former Pak cricketer Ramiz Raja lashed out at the Men in Green for their disappointing display. He uploaded a video on his YouTube channel where he said: "Pakistan players played reckless shots and there was no technique or partnership. [Blessing] Muzarabani was the only quality bowler in their [Zimbabwe] line-up and if you get a chance to watch the replays you will see that our batting seemed so ordinary against him.

Pakistan team looked like a rabbit in the headlights. They were expecting disasters, did not back themselves and showed an ordinary performance against a club level side. I'm shocked as to whether I should analyse this or express anger over this. This clearly is a very dark moment in our history," he added.

Shoaib Malik also criticised the team's management on social media. He said: "Unacquainted decision makers need to take a step back; Babar & chief selector need to call the shots. In my opinion we need an international white ball coach who understands cricket inside out & grooms our captain whilst giving clarity to our players for coming time.

...when your management relies on likes & dislikes especially when your cricket is just in surviving mode, then what else do expect as a nation?

When your management relies on likes & dislikes especially when your cricket is just in surviving mode, then what else do expect as a nation? On top of that when you don't let your captain take decisions this is bound to happen."