Netizens have a field day as Zimbabwe defeat Pakistan in 2nd T20I

Zimbabwe decimated Team Pakistan in the second T20I of the series, clinching a first-ever win against the Men in Green in the format after a thrilling contest on Friday at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Pakistan did well after winning the toss and choosing to bowl first. Pakistan's bowling attack led by Hasnain and Aziz restricted hosts Zimbabwe for 118 runs by the end of 20 overs after losing nine wickets. Opener Kamunhukamwe scored the most runs for the hosts.

The match which seemed like a cakewalk for Pakistan's batting attack turned around in Zimbabwe's favour. Skipper Babar Azam scored 41 runs in 45 balls and tried to take Pakistan over the line. However, his dismissal came as a big blow to Pakistan as the whole team was bundled out on 99 runs handing a comfortable 19 runs win to hosts Zimbabwe.

The loss triggered several cricket fans on social media. While several trolled the cricket team for losing from such a commanding position, few empathised with skipper Babar Azam.

Dear PCB replace Asif ali with this Firdous Ashiq I think she would play better than him #PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/TBgLi5DDyz — Awais Tweets🇵🇰 (@iam_Awaiss) April 23, 2021 ×

We congratulate Pakistan cricket team 🙂 on losing the match on their own from Zimbabwe #PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/1ESicuEq9l — Mian Omer 🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian) April 23, 2021 ×

Every time I think it will be his last match but He comes again , I Ask Why🙏 #PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/Tuyt8I60hR — Mian Omer 🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian) April 23, 2021 ×