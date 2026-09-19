/Rachin Ravindra doubtful for India T20Is after suffering 'freak injury' during promo shoot

In a massive blow to New Zealand, all-rounder Rachin Ravindra suffered a ‘freak injury’ during a promotional shoot in Auckland earlier this week. The left-handed batter dislocated his shoulder after landing awkwardly on the safety mat while attempting a diving catch during filming. Rachin underwent initial assessments on Friday, with medical specialists clearing him of any major structural damage. Although the NZC statement on the subject did not mention how long Rachin would be out of action, it said that his return would be determined by ‘his progress during the first few weeks of his rehabilitation.’

New Zealand will host India for a full tour, starting with five T20Is late next month. With the T20I squad set to be announced next week, the NZC said it was unclear if Rachin will feature in the marquee series.

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"It was a really unfortunate injury," New Zealand performance manager Mike Sandle said. "We're gutted for Rachin and our key priority is making sure he recovers well and gets back on the field as soon as he can.

"As with all commercial shoots involving our players, the activities were agreed in advance by all parties, with appropriate safety measures in place. It was a bit of a freak accident, and we'll continue to review our processes around events like this in the future,” he continued.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said they will not rush Rachin’s comeback.

"With a heavy schedule of Test cricket in the next six months, we don't want to rush Rachin back sooner than we need to," he said. "He's in great hands in terms of his rehab, and we look forward to welcoming him back soon."

Meanwhile, Rachin has been New Zealand’s brightest prospect across formats. Since making headlines for his whirlwind knock against England in the 2023 ODI World Cup opener, where he smashed an unbeaten 123 during the successful chase, Rachin has built on the momentum. Impressive showings in the remaining two formats made him a key member of New Zealand’s core.