R Ashwin achieves historic milestone, becomes 3rd Indian spinner to pick 250 wickets in T20s

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner R Ashwin achieved a historic feat in his side's clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Saturday. Ashwin became the third Indian spinner after Piyush Chawla and Amit Mishra to pick up 250 wickets in T20 cricket. The senior off-spinner produced a brilliant spell against RR to achieve the elusive milestone.

Ashwin dismissed RR batsman David Miller on 7 to bag his 250th wicket in T20 cricket. The off-spinner is currently sixth on the list of highest wicket-takers in the IPL with 140 scalps to his name in 161 matches. Former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga remains on the top of the list of highest wicket-takers in the history of IPL with 170 wickets to his name.

Malinga is followed by Amit Mishra (160), Piyush Chawla (156), Dwayne Bravo (154), Harbhajan Singh (150) and Ashwin (140) on the list. All five players are currently active in the IPL while Malinga has already retired from the sport.

Ashwin finished with brilliant figures of 1/20 in his four overs as he helped Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. It was a disciplined effort from the DC bowlers, who went on to comfortably defend a moderate total of 154 runs by restricting RR on 121/6 in 20 overs.

Batting first, Delhi Capitals rode on Shreyas Iyer's 43 off 32 balls and Shimron Hetmyer's quickfire 28 off 16 deliveries to post 154 runs on the board. In reply, Sanju Samson single-handedly led RR's fight with an unbeaten 70 but failed to find support from the other end.

Rajasthan Royals were skittled out on a paltry 121 as the Samson-led side suffered their first defeat of the UAE leg of the season.