PSL 6 botch: Franchise owners set to submit list of grievances to PCB chairman

After the postponement of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6, franchise owners are set to present a list of grievances to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Monday during a virtual meeting.

According to reports, PSL 6 franchise owners are expected to seek a refund of their submitted fees if the tournament cannot be completed in future. While PCB has assured that they will look to find time to complete the postponed PSL 6, the packed calendar makes things tricky for the organisers.

The PSL franchise owners have been left upset and disappointed by the approach of PCB CEO Wasim Khan, who reportedly was pushed on the back foot during a meeting as he shared the responsibility of mismanagement with a wide range of shareholders during the tournament.

ALSO READ: Denying MS Dhoni to play his potential last IPL in Chennai: Franchises left unhappy over scheduling

Whereas, the PCB has also formed a two-member fact-finding committee panel that has also left the owners unhappy. While the panel has been asked to investigate the breaches in the Standard Operating Protocol (SOPs) following the postponement of PSL 6, the owners have been left fuming as they were not taken into consideration while finalising the move.

The franchise owners are also extremely concerned about financial losses. Notably, most foreign players have been paid 70 per cent of their fees despite featuring in four or five matches. Meanwhile, it is not yet clear whether any amount will be retrieved from the players who are not willing to participate in the tournament further.

ALSO READ: Shahid Afridi's daughter to get engaged with this Pakistan pacer: Reports

Earlier, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had slammed the PCB for its “incompetence” as he said the latest incident has destroyed the PSL brand.

"PSL brand got destroyed again just because of the incompetence. And the one's who do not even know how to write a prescription or see X-rays are PCB's doctors. I have witnessed this when I used to play, they (PCB doctors) did not know how to see X-rays. Nothing has changed so far," Akhtar said in his YouTube channel.