PSL 2021: Faf Du Plessis rushed to hospital after a major collision in a match

South African batsman Faf Du Plessis was rushed to hospital after colliding with Gladiators teammate Mohammad Hasnain in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 match between Quetta and Peshawar on Saturday.

The collision took place during the 7th over of Peshawar’s innings when David Miller hit the ball towards the long on. Hasnain and Du Plessis ran towards the ball and collided with each other. Hasnain's knee hit South African's head after which Du Plessis fell on the ground.

The Proteas was taken off the field after the incident. According to Pakistan media reports, he was taken to the hospital for further scans due to which he couldn’t return to the field.

Earlier, another Quetta Gladiator player suffered a major blow to the head. West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell suffered a blow on the head while batting for the Gladiators in a PSL 2021 match against Islamabad United on Friday and was stretchered off as the cricketer was feeling uncomfortable.

The Gladiators batsman resumed batting despite the blow, however, was taken in an ambulance for further scans during Islamabad's first over.

Russell was struck on the head in the 14th over by Islamabad medium-pacer Muhammad Musa. The West Indies star had dispatched the ball for back-to-back sixes before suffering a blow.