Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds PV Sindhu on winning Swiss Open title, calls her inspiration for youth

PTI
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 27, 2022, 08:21 PM(IST)

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and ace shuttler PV Sindhu (R). (Photo- ANI/AFP) Photograph:( Others )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated ace shuttler P V Sindhu for winning the Swiss Open, saying her accomplishments inspire the youth of India.

Sindhu clinched her second women's singles title of the season with a straight-game win over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament at Basel on Sunday.

Playing her second successive final in the tournament, Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, took 49 minutes to get the better of the fourth-seeded Busanan 21-16 21-8 at the St. Jakobshalle.

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on winning the Swiss Open 2022. Her accomplishments inspire the youth of India. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours."

