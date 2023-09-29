Premier League: Manchester United winger Antony returns to training despite sexual assault allegations

Manchester United’s Brazilian winger Antony has returned to training on Friday, September 29 despite allegations of sexual assault. Antony, who was in Brazil since the international break is under investigation by the Brazilian police for an alleged sexual assault at her girlfriend in June. Antony has vowed to cooperate with the Greater Manchester Police after he arrived in the UK earlier this week. He will also be available for selection for United’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

United release statement

"Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has cooperated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so," a United statement read.

"As Antony's employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed.

"This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case.

"As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse."

The news comes as a temporary relief for United as they have missed key members of the squad at the start of the season. The likes of Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho have been unavailable for various reasons while the team also is without Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, and others.

Antony’s comeback to the team will be a huge boost for United as they seek to get their Premier League season back. United currently occupy ninth place in the Premier League standings with three wins from their opening six matches. The club has been on the receiving end of poor results while they have also been lackluster performance vice.

United will now look to get their season back on track on Saturday as they face Crystal Palace for the second time in the week. United got the better of Palace in the League Cup that will now see them face Newcastle United in round four while they will also face Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

