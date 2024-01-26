In a shocking development in the Premier League on Friday (Jan 26), Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has announced his departure from the club after nine successful seasons at the club. Klopp, who led Liverpool to their first League title in 30 years in 2020 will depart after the completion of the 2023-24 season and leaves with a star-steadied spell at Anfield where he won the Champions League in 2019 and was twice runners-up while he also won the League Cup, Club World Cup and the FA Cup. A message to Liverpool supporters from Jürgen Klopp. pic.twitter.com/l7rtmxgOzt — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2024 × Klopp announces Liverpool departure

"I will leave the club at the end of the season," Klopp said in an emotional video posted by Liverpool on Friday.

"I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people in this moment when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it - or at least try to explain it,” Klopp added in his emotional statement.

Having made his debut against Tottenham Hotspur in October 2015, Klopp guided Liverpool to the final of the Europa League in his first season while he led the club to a top-four finish in his first full season in 2017.

The 2018 season saw the real rebuild at the club when he helped Liverpool reach their first Champions League final since 2005. While the season ended on a bitter note with them losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, Klopp and Co went all the way in the 2018-19 season. Klopp led the Reds to their sixth Champions League title in 2019 when they beat Spurs in the Champions League final in Madrid. They also finished runners-up in the Champions League despite acquiring 97 points in the season.

"I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

"It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again,” Klopp added.

However, Klopp’s greatest achievement came in the 2019-20 season when he led the club to their maiden Premier League title with 99 points. He was the first manager in 30 years in the club’s history to win the league title which acquired a special place in the hearts of club fans.